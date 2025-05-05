Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $5,134,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 699,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,563 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

