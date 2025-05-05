Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Xerox worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xerox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Xerox

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.