130,374 Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 112,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,329.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 174,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.39. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OTLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.
Outlook Therapeutics Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
