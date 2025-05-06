17,845 Shares in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Tenon Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Tenon Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.