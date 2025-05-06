17,845 Shares in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Separately, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Tenon Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.
Tenon Medical Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
