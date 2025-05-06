17,898 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,454 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.