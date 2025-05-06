17,972 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 141,305 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 26,057.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.05. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

