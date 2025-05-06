23,557 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 550,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,199 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $849.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

