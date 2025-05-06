25,539 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,891 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.48. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on INGN
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inogen
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.