27,762 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

RSPS stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $259.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

