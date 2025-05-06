43,733 Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 237.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $306.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.