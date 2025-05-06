4,426 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.