55,600 Shares in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 10,284.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,247,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KULR stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $350.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.34.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

