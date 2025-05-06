5,609 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Bought by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOW. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Insider Activity

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BOW opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

