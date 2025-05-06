6,011 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after buying an additional 36,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 118,301 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

