66,161 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 154,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 59,623 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.03. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. Equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

