70,746 Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 270,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 169,197 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 153,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,791.86. The trade was a 1.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

