76,254 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,254 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $632.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

