8,458 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 172,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CGI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,976,000 after buying an additional 567,868 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of CGI by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

CGI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This is a boost from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

