92,207 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 280,327 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in MiMedx Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 389,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 4.7 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This represents a 60.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

