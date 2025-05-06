Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Alerus Financial stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

