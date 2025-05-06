Amarin (AMRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.20). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amarin Price Performance

Amarin stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $219.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 0.66. Amarin has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

