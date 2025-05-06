Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 35,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 501.8% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 162,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 135,512 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 21,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,348,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $734,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.