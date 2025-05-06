AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 6.0 %

AMN opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

