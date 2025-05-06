Analysts Set Expectations for IP Q1 Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

