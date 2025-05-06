Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,540,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.0 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $1.0492 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

