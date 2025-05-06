Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 325,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

