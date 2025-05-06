Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $36,731.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,570.29. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,791 shares of company stock valued at $474,719. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

