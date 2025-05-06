Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares in the company, valued at $377,645.20. The trade was a 154.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

