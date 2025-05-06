Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,273,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 802.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $872.15 million, a P/E ratio of -476.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

