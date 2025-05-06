Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,388,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,852,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 191,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in Autohome by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Autohome by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.02.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

