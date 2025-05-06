Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.07 million.
NYSE BW opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
