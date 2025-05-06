Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 179.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 694,112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $2,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Radware by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Stock Down 1.3 %

RDWR opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.