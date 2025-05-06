Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,280,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 131,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.80%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

