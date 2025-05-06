Barclays PLC Grows Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

ATXS stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATXS shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.