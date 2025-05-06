Barclays PLC Grows Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %
ATXS stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on ATXS shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
