Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sinclair by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sinclair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Sinclair

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 63,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $814,272.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,526,029 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,034.39. This trade represents a 4.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392 in the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.