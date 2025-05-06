Barclays PLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

