Barclays PLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 145,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,246 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

XPOF stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

