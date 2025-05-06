Barclays PLC Has $868,000 Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.1 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $539.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

