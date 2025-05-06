Barclays PLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 241,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3,104.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.79.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

