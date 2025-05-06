Barclays PLC Has $906,000 Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in E2open Parent by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $6,151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 408,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

