Barclays PLC Has $975,000 Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 70,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 349,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 348,994 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1,191.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 242,939 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

ARIS stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI cut Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,528.40. This represents a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,776.80. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 over the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

