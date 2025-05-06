Barclays PLC Increases Stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.47. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

