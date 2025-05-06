Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,624,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 275,669 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Luxfer by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,131.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

