Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,354,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 177,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. StockNews.com lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.65%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

