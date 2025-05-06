Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 279,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 128,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.41. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

