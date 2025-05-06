Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,394,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,533,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $563.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.