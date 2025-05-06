Barclays PLC Purchases 15,021 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,333,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stagwell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,612,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stagwell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2,968.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,123,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STGW has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

