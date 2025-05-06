Barclays PLC Purchases 6,762 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

FMNB stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

