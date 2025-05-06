Barclays PLC Raises Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 612.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 178,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Enfusion by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Enfusion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $31,788.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,231,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $35,573.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,937.50. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Enfusion Price Performance

ENFN stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 271.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

