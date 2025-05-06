Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allakos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Stock Up 0.2 %

ALLK opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

